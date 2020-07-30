Latest_Asus 14.0″ HD Widescreen LED Display High Performance Laptop, A6-Series Processor, 4GB DDR4 RAM, 500GB HDD, Webcam, Wireless+Bluetooth, HDMI, Window 10



This computer has been upgraded from the original manufacturer specifications by our professional technicians. The manufacturer seal will be broken.

ASUS Laptop X441 contains an AMD A6-9225 7th Gen processor to handle daily tasks with ease.

High Definition 14″ display gives you the space and clarity you need to get your work done.

Equipped with Windows 10 which features Cortana, the personal assistant who can open apps and answer questions on command.

We specialize in customizing computers at a fraction of the cost that the manufacturers would charge. We have Certified A+ technicians customizing each unit.

We customize your PC



In order to offer the unit with advertised specs, the manufacturer seal of the item will be broken.

Our certified technicians are hand customizing each unit.

We offer units in configurations not offered by the manufacturer. This allows our customers to get exactly the items they need at a cost they are happy with.

Stylish and Functional



Complete all your tasks for the day and look good doing them. Clean modern lines for a fresh new look.

Connectivity



Plenty of ports will keep you moving quickly throughout your day. Connect to the internet and other devices with 802.11.b/g/n wifi connectivity or browse the internet over a wired connection with the integrated LAN port. Transfer data at high speeds over USB Type-C or connect an external display via VGA or HDMI.

14″ HD Display



See & Feel it All in HD



The 14 inch HD Display allows easy navigation of all your projects and lets you concentrate on what matters most.

WLED backlight

Widescreen Display

HD standard-viewing angle (SVA)

Diagonal Size 35.6 cm

AMD A6-9225 CPU



TDP of 15 Watts = long battery life

Dual cores clocked at 2.6GHz with boost up to 3.1GHz

Radeon R4 4GB graphics coprocessor

DDR4- 2133 memory supported

500GB SATA hard drive, 4GB DDR4-2400 SDRAM memory

Usb ports (total) x2, USB 2.0 Type A ports x1, USB 3.0 Type A ports x 1, USB 3.1 Type C ports x1, HDMI outputs (total) x1, VGA ports x1, integrated 802.11B/g/n and built-in Bluetooth V4.0

Built-in stereo 3 W speakers and microphone, multi-format card reader (SD/SDHC) card reader

3 Cells 36 whrs Battery, Windows 10 Home