Latest Upgrade Bluetooth Earbuds Wireless Bluetooth 5.0 Headphones Bluetooth Earbuds Stereo Earphone Cordless Sport Headsets in-Ear Earphones Built-in Mic Smart Phones Work/Running/Travel/Gym

♬PRODUCT DESCRIPTION FEATURES:♬

♬1. BATTERY LIFE:

Standby for 100 hours, talk time / music 3-4 hours.

♬2. HANDS-FREE CALLING:

Two headsets can talk at the same time.

♬3. EASY TO USE:

Buttons for changing to music or calls.

♬4. ULTRA-LIGHTWEIGHT:

They fit stable on the ear, so you can enjoy sports and more. Because of its light weight, only 3 grams per ear, it is pleasing to wear on your ears.

♬5. FAST AND STABLE PAIRING:

Remove 2 headphones from the charging to open the switch, the box is automatically connected, then just one step to easily enter the phone Bluetooth settings to select your model and pair instantly.

♬ 6.NOISE CANCELLATION AND HIFI HIGH QUALITY:

Replay deep balanced bass and penetrating treble, with almost no delay you can’t think of. Wireless earbuds also block ambient noise and avoid wind noise when running, cycling, jogging, and more.

♬7. EASY TO CARRY CHARGE BOX:

Your charging box automatically charges the earbuds while they are stored. When you pull it out of a bag or pocket you will be ready to go. The headsets can be charged at any time using a housing or cable with a charging function. If you don’t use the wireless headset, you can put the headset in a rechargeable storage box and charge it.

Wireless version: V5.0- +

EDR Speaker impedance: 32Ω Microphone sensitivity: 42Db

Frequency: 2.40GHz

Headphone battery capacity: 55mAh

Charging box battery capacity: 350mAh

Headphone charging time: about 45 minutes

Charging box charging time: about 1 hour

Working temperature: -10-55 °C

Input: DC 5V

Transmission distance: 10 meters

♬WHAT YOU GET:

♬1 pair of earplugs,

♬2 High capacity charging case

♬3 user manual

Easy to Pair & Wide Compatibility: Simply one press to answer or reject phone calls, Bluetooth pairing, power on and power off, pretty easy to use. INSTANTLY PAIR with ANY Bluetooth device in seconds – your cell phone,TV, laptop, tablet, smart watch, really anything, then STAYS CONNECTED, providing CALLS and CHATS with SIRI – crisp, clear, unrivaled sound quality as you move about your day with an UNWAVERING, STABLE SIGNAL from 40 FEET AWAY.

Quick Charging Box and Long Life Battery : Portable charge box with 350mAh rechargeable battery allows you to charge your earbuds 4 times, A single 60-minutes full charge allows for up to 4 hours music time at 50 – 70 % volume or 10 days of standby time

True HD Hifi Sound: Featuring latest Bluetooth 5.0 technology and state of the art acoustic components that produce incredible sound quality with deep bass and crystal clear treble. With a built-in Microphone, you have complete control power on/off/answer or reject phone calls.

Your purchase is guaranteed for 2 years from the purchase. What You Get – 2 Bluetooth sports earphones , 1 charge box, 1 charging cable, 1 user manual.