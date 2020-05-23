Latest updates as No 10 defends PM aide’s 250-mile trip during lockdown

The Press Association has reported on the SNP Westminster chief Ian Blackford’s scathing remarks this morning about Dominic Cummings’ flouting of lockdown guidelines:



Ian Blackford, SNP Westminster chief, mentioned the Prime Minister had “serious questions” to reply relating to what he knew about Dominic Cummings’ lockdown trip to Country Durham. Speaking to BBC Radio 4’s Today programme, the MP mentioned: “I feel what ought to have occurred by now’s that Dominic Cummings ought to have gone.



“What I find interesting…is that (according to some reports) members of Downing Street knew about this so, first and foremost, Boris Johnson has serious questions to answer over what now appears to be a cover-up. The Prime Minister must explain exactly when he knew about the breaking of the rules, whether he sanctioned it, why Cummings wasn’t sacked immediately and why it appears that he tried to cover it up, not telling the public until the newspaper(s) broke the story eight weeks later last night.”



He branded the alleged actions the “height of irresponsibility for someone to think this is a reasonable course of action”, and added: “Here we’ve the best official in Government, the closest confidant of the Prime Minister ready to interrupt the foundations that the remainder of us are being requested to obey.



“You cannot have a situation where there appears to be one rule for the powerful and the millions of the rest of the public are being told we must follow Government advice. Demonstrably, this is an individual who has broken the advice he has been, in many cases, the architect of delivering.”



Mr Blackford mentioned Mr Cummings’ alleged actions have been “more serious breaches” than rule breaking carried out by UK Government adviser Professor Neil Ferguson and former Scotland chief medical officer Catherine Calderwood, each of whom resigned for his or her breaches.