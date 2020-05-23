Latest updates as No 10 defends PM aide’s 250-mile trip during lockdown

Boris Johnson is beneath growing stress to sack his most senior adviser, Dominic Cummings, after it emerged the highest aide allegedly flouted lockdown guidelines whereas affected by suspected coronavirus.
Police approached Mr Cummings after he travelled to Durham on the finish of March to remain in a property on his dad and mom’ farm, regardless of authorities orders for folks to remain at house.
The revelation has led to requires No 10 to take away Mr Cummings, following the resignation earlier this month of Neil Ferguson, a key scientific adviser who additionally broke authorities social distancing guidelines.
It comes as a brand new ballot suggests Mr Johnson’s help – which peaked on the top of the preliminary wave of Covid-19 deaths – has begun to slip.
Follow all the most recent with The Independent in what’s more likely to be a testing weekend for Downing Street.
Neither Dominic Raab nor Michael Gove, nonetheless, have addressed the actual fact Mr Cummings appeared to interrupt the federal government’s personal guidelines.
Cabinet Office minister Michael Gove has come out in defence of Dominic Cummings, regardless of the actual fact there may be little doubt he broke lockdown guidelines.
Here’s the most recent on the federal government’s response to the escalating row surrounding Dominic Cummings.
The authorities, after greater than 12 hours of silence, has lastly responded to allegations Dominic Cummings broke lockdown guidelines whereas contaminated by coronavirus. A press release from No 10 reads:
“Owing to his spouse being contaminated with suspected Coronavirus and the excessive probability that he would himself develop into unwell, it was important for Dominic Cummings to make sure his younger baby might be correctly cared for.
“His sister and nieces had volunteered to assist so he went to a home close to to however separate from his prolonged household in case their assist was wanted. His sister shopped for the household and left every thing outdoors.
“At no stage was he or his family spoken to by the police about this matter, as is being reported. His actions were in line with coronavirus guidelines. Mr Cummings believes he behaved reasonably and legally.”
Jonathan Edwards, member for Carmarthen East and Dinefwr, has been expelled from the occasion after being detained by police on Wednesday.
Officers with the Dyfed-Powys drive confirmed a 44-year-old man from Ammanford had been arrested and launched on bail pending investigation. They mentioned they’d not be releasing any additional details about the inquiry.
The Independent‘s journey correspondent, Simon Calder, solutions all the important thing questions surrounding the UK’s first blanket quarantine coverage for travellers arriving within the UK by air, sea or rail.
Introducing an open-ended quarantine plan to start on 8 June, the house secretary mentioned: “As the world begins to emerge from what we hope is the worst of the coronavirus pandemic, we should look to the long run and defend the British public by lowering the chance of circumstances crossing our border.
“We are introducing these new measures now to keep the transmission rate down and prevent a devastating second wave.”
Jim Pickard, of the Financial Times, has a recent assertion from Labour over the escalating Dominic Cummings row.
Various distinguished figures have been caught breaching restrictions amid the worldwide coronavirus pandemic.
Here are simply among the different high-profile individuals who have been within the highlight for flouting native lockdown measures.
The Press Association has reported on the SNP Westminster chief Ian Blackford’s scathing remarks this morning about Dominic Cummings’ flouting of lockdown guidelines:
Speaking to BBC Radio 4’s Today programme, the MP mentioned: “I feel what ought to have occurred by now’s that Dominic Cummings ought to have gone.
“What I find interesting…is that (according to some reports) members of Downing Street knew about this so, first and foremost, Boris Johnson has serious questions to answer over what now appears to be a cover-up. The Prime Minister must explain exactly when he knew about the breaking of the rules, whether he sanctioned it, why Cummings wasn’t sacked immediately and why it appears that he tried to cover it up, not telling the public until the newspaper(s) broke the story eight weeks later last night.”
He branded the alleged actions the “height of irresponsibility for someone to think this is a reasonable course of action”, and added: “Here we’ve the best official in Government, the closest confidant of the Prime Minister ready to interrupt the foundations that the remainder of us are being requested to obey.
“You cannot have a situation where there appears to be one rule for the powerful and the millions of the rest of the public are being told we must follow Government advice. Demonstrably, this is an individual who has broken the advice he has been, in many cases, the architect of delivering.”
Mr Blackford mentioned Mr Cummings’ alleged actions have been “more serious breaches” than rule breaking carried out by UK Government adviser Professor Neil Ferguson and former Scotland chief medical officer Catherine Calderwood, each of whom resigned for his or her breaches.
The headache for Boris Johnson over Dominic Cummings comes simply as a brand new ballot reveals the prime minister’s preliminary surge in reputation during the coronavirus peak is starting to slip.
The quantity of people that really feel favourably in the direction of for the prime minister dropped by 6 factors since final month – when he was battling the virus in intensive care – to 45 per cent in May, based on a survey by Ipsos Mori.
And greater than a 3rd of individuals (38 per cent) mentioned they really feel unfavourably in the direction of Mr Johnson, an increase of seven per cent since final month.
Good morning and welcome to The Independent‘s protection of all the most recent in UK politics.
It seems it’s going to be an extended financial institution vacation weekend for the prime minister after it emerged late on Friday that his chief adviser, Dominic Cummings, broke lockdown guidelines in March whereas affected by suspected coronavirus.
Head right here for the most recent on a narrative that’s more likely to dominate the headlines for the subsequent few days.
Please enable the weblog a second to load