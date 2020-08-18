Latest SpaceX Starlink satellite launch sets another flight record



SpaceX



SpaceX on Tuesday sent another batch of Starlink broadband satellites on their way to orbit from Florida, along with a few Earth-observing metal birds, and made history once again in the process.

The Falcon 9 booster that Elon Musk’s space company used for the ride share had previously flown on three Starlink missions and on two commercial satellite delivery gigs. That means its flight this week was its sixth, a new mark for a single orbital rocket.

“Some big milestones coming up,” Musk said on Twitter Sunday, referring to the sixth flight of the booster (serial number B-1049) and the 100th mission for SpaceX over the company’s history.

The Falcon 9 first stage actually set two records on the same day, by first launching for the sixth time and then landing for the sixth time a short while later.