Latest On Simmons, Ohtani – MLB Trade Rumors

Angels skipper Joe Maddon offered an upgrade on the injury scenarios of shortstop Andrelton Simmons and starter/DH Shohei Ohtani Mike DiGiovanna of the Los Angeles Times was amongst those to cover the chat (Twitter links).

In the case of Simmons, who is nursing an ankle injury, he’s not going to be triggered as quickly as eligible. Fortunately, it isn’t as severe as the one he suffered in 2015, however there’s still some recovery delegated be done.

Simmons is “still pretty sore,” Maddon discusses, and will likely not be back in the “real immediate future.” Maddon continued: “From what I read today, it’s progressing but not as quickly as it could.”

Meanwhile, alluring skill Shohei Ohtani is anticipated to be back in lineup tomorrow. That’s a consoling advancement after the current news that he’ll be sidelined from mound work for the foreseeable future after suffering a lower arm injury.

Ohtani, who didn’t pitch in 2015 due to Tommy John surgical treatment, talked to media members consisting ofMLB com’s Rhett Bollinger (Twitter link) this night. The injury isn’t that extreme, by Ohtani’s numeration, which a minimum of appears to show he’s not at danger of another treatment.

When inquired about the possibility of eventually focusing just on one side of the video game, Ohtani stated he ‘d rather keep …