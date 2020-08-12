Latest On Ronald Acuna Jr.

The Braves made outfielder Ronald Acuna Jr. a late scratch prior to their video game versus the Yankees on Tuesday since of left wrist pain. He’ll go through more examination in New York on Wednesday, Mark Bowman of MLB.com tweets.

Acuna associates this injury to a current slide, per Bowman, and it’s not yet clear whether it’s major. Regardless, it’s apparent Acuna isn’t somebody the Braves can do without for long– particularly throughout a 60- video game season. The all-world 22- year-old had his finest video game of the project Sunday, a 4-for-4, two-home run rampage versus the Phillies which increased his numbers after an early season downturn. In all, Acuna has actually slashed.258/.372/.515 (145 wRC+) with 4 homers in 78 plate looks.

The Acuna- less Braves chose an outfield positioning of Adam Duvall, Ender Inciarte and Marcell Ozuna in their series-opening loss to theYankees They likewise have Nick Markakis and Austin Riley on hand if Acuna misses out on time, however losing him would be a problem situation for a Braves club that’s currently shorthanded. Mike Soroka, Cole Hamels, Ozzie Albies and Chris Martin rank as the most popular members of the group who are presently on the hurt list.