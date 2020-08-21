Latest On Ronald Acuna Jr., Ozzie Albies

The Braves have actually gone without their leading outfielder, Ronald Acuna Jr., because he suffered a left wrist injuryAug 11. Ten days later on, it does not appear a return looms, David O’Brien of The Athletic relays. While Acuna has actually advanced, supervisor Brian Snitker stated he still hasn’t swung a bat yet (via O’Brien). The hope is that Acuna will resume that activity Saturday, however the Braves will not understand just how much more time he’ll miss out on till he starts doing so.

Atlanta has actually had the ability to tread water because Acuna last played, having actually gone 3-3 without him. At 14-11 total, the Braves lead the National League East by 1 1/2 video games over the Marlins, however even the department’s last-place clubs (Philadelphia and Washington) are a workable 3 back. That makes it even more essential for Acuna to recover rapidly.

As the owner of a. 258/.372/.515 line with 4 crowning achievement in 78 plate looks, the 22-year-old Acuna was in the middle of yet another high-end season prior to he struck the rack. And the Braves have actually seen a couple more noteworthy modifications to their outfield ever since, as Nick Markakis went on the COVID-19 hurt list Tuesday and the group promoted star possibilityCristian Pache However, Pache hasn’t gotten a possibility to launching yet due to the fact that of a rainout Wednesday and an off dayThursday He’ll make his very first look …