Latest On Padres’ Deadline Plans

With this year’s trade deadline simply a couple of days away, the long-suffering Padres remain in the unusual position of getting in the procedures as one of the National League’s leading competitors. At 18-13, the Padres own the NL’sNo 1 wild-card area by a video game and a half, providing a genuine shot to break a 13-year playoff dry spell this season.

General supervisor A.J. Preller is cognizant of the chance the Padres have, though in concerns to the deadline, he stated Tuesday (through Kevin Acee of the San Diego Union-Tribune): “The focus has been mostly internal. We like our group and our team.” At the very same time, the group’s “open to any possibility,” according to Preller.



Padres chairman Ron Fowler likewise utilized the word “open” when discussing their deadline technique with Dennis Lin of The Athletic (membership link). But Fowler recommended the group’s monetary issues– which he detailed in July are still really genuine, as he included that “we know next year is going to be tough because we expect restricted seating (at home games) and full (player) compensation, so you have to go in with your eyes open.”

Economic difficulties will not stop the Padres from attempting to much better themselves at the deadline, however it appears they’re more concentrated on including gamers who will have the ability to assist for several years than …