Latest On Mets Video Incident, Apologies From Brodie Van Wagenen & Mets Ownership

While Mets and Marlins gamers participated in a moving on-field statement prior to choosing to delay tonight’s video game, a strange incident was occurring behind the scenes that led to public declarations being released by, independently, Mets GM Brodie Van Wagenen, Mets CEO and owner Fred Wilpon, his child and Mets COO Jeff Wilpon, and league commissioner Rob Manfred.

Less than 2 hours prior to video game time, when it was still openly uncertain whether the groups would play, a video including Van Wagenen making some off-the-record remarks was unintentionally streamed to the Mets’ main site. Van Wagenen stated that the Mets weren’t going to play, and revealed incredulity at an obvious idea from Manfred’s workplace by means of Jeff Wilpon that the Mets and Marlins make their demonstration as prepared however then go back to the field an hour later on to play the video game. “And I said, ’Jeff, that’s not happening. These guys are not playing.’….But that’s Rob’s instinct and Rob…at the leadership level, he doesn’t get it. He just doesn’t get it,” Van Wagenen stated on the video.

Details about how the video was wrongly submitted (or maybe dripped, as Newsday’s Tim Healey kept in mind that the 70-minute video was blank besides a couple of minutes that consisted of Van Wagenen’s remarks) stay …