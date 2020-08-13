Latest On Matt Harvey – MLB Trade Rumors

Former Mets ace Matt Harvey might not be far from a go back to the big leagues, Jeffrey Flanagan of MLB.com composes. Now with the Royals, Harvey will toss an intrasquad video game Thursday, after which the club will assess whether it must promote him to the bigs. General supervisor Dayton Moore has actually been motivated by what he has actually seen from Harvey, whom the Royals signed to a minors agreement in late July.

“He’s throwing well,” Moore stated (by means of Flanagan). “And he’s a guy who can serve a variety of roles for us. He can be a starter, he can be a long man, he might even be able to help us in the back of the bullpen. We’ll see.”

Harvey peaked with the Mets from 2012-15, a duration in which he offered the club front- line production, however the Dark Knight likewise missed out on a complete season (2014) due to the fact that of Tommy John surgical treatment. While Harvey got better remarkably from that treatment, he hasn’t had the ability to rebound from the thoracic outlet syndrome surgical treatment he went through in2016 For one of the most part, Harvey had a hard time strongly with the Mets, Reds and Angels over the previous 3 seasons. He hasn’t pitched in the majors because July 7, 2019, as a member of the Angels, and he completed last season on a minors pact with the Athletics.

Although his profession has actually fallen off a cliff, there was no genuine damage in taking a.