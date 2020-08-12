Latest On Justin Verlander – MLB Trade Rumors

The Astros are badly in need of several missing stars. Perhaps no absence is more notable than that of staff ace Justin Verlander.

Last we checked in, Verlander was not progressing as rapidly from a forearm strain as he had hoped. But it seems now that he’s nearing readiness for an attempt at a return.

Verlander is “making excellent progress,” per MLB.com’s Brian McTaggart. If all goes as planned, he could be throwing within a week. It’s anyone’s guess how things will progress from that point, but it’d be possible to imagine a late-2020 resumption of play.

Both Verlander and the ’Stros are surely thinking about more than 2020 alone. He’s under contract for 2021 as well, at a guaranteed $33MM salary.