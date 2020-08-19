Latest On Jose Quintana – MLB Trade Rumors

5:09 pm: Manager David Ross stated Quintana will toss a sim video game this weekend, so his launching will need to wait a bit longer (via Levine).

4:45 pm: Cubs left- hander Jose Quintana hasn’t pitched this season as an outcome of early July thumb surgical treatment, however he might rejoin their rotation as early as this weekend, Gordon Wittenmyer of NBC Sports Chicago relays. Quintana’s in line to toss a sim video game at the Cubs’ alternate website Saturday, though the club might choose to bring him to the majors rather.

The loss of Quintana appeared like a substantial blow to Chicago’s possibilities when it happened, however the very first- location group’s rotation has actually handled to flourish– not simply endure– without him. Cubs beginners will get in play Tuesday 3rd in PERIOD (3.33) and FIP (3.32 ), mainly due to the fact that Yu Darvish has actually gone back to being among the premier pitchers in baseball and Kyle Hendricks has actually been his normal front- of- the- rotation self. Meantime, Jon Lester and Alec Mills have actually published sub- 3.00 Ages (albeit with far less outstanding peripherals) throughout a combined 7 starts.

Like Darvish, Hendricks and Lester, the 31- year- old Quintana brings a comprehensive MLB performance history to the table. The long time workhorse’s run avoidance wasn’t as strong as it normally has actually been in 2015, however he still offered the Cubs 171 innings of 4.68 …