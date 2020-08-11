Latest On Giancarlo Stanton – MLB Trade Rumors

The Yankees got some appealing news on sidelined slugger Giancarlo Stanton The big outfielder was identified with a fairly moderate grade 1 hamstring pressure, per Jon Heyman of MLB Network (Twitter link).

With little factor to press Stanton now, the front- running Yanks currently positioned him on the hurt list. He’ll no doubt be sidelined longer than the requisite 10 days. But there’s now a minimum of trigger for hope that he can make it back to the lineup in time to contribute down the stretch and into the postseason.

Stanton, 30, had actually kipped down a resurgent effort at the plate in the early going. After missing out on the bulk of 2019, he was turning heads with a.293/.453/.585 batting line through 14 video games this year. Better still, he had actually drawn 10 strolls to opt for 11 strikeouts, a significant turn-around from the strikeout issues that had actually appeared considering that Stanton showed up in New York.

Now it’s back to the fitness instructor’s space for a gamer who has actually been no complete stranger to it. Stanton has actually had previous hamstring concerns, though that wasn’t amongst the specific issue locations that kept him off the field in 2020.