Latest On Future Of Jackie Bradley Jr.

Pending free-agent center fielder Jackie Bradley Jr. was a trade prospect for the Red Sox leading up to the due date, however he didn’t move and will stick with the out-of contention club up until a minimum of completion of the season. It ends up that the Red Sox wanted to amuse propositions for Bradley, however they didn’t get any deals that encouraged them to deal him, Jason Mastrodonato of the Boston Herald reports.

With the Red Sox sure to miss out on the playoffs, Bradley might be in his last month as a member of the franchise, which prepared him 40th total back in 2011. The Red Sox do have interest in keeping the 30-year-old Bradley in the fold previous 2020, however, according to primary baseball officer Chaim Bloom.

“We’d love to have him here for a long time,” Bloom stated.

For his part, nevertheless, Bradley stated Wednesday that the Red Sox have not revealed interest in a brand-new offer to him, and he anticipates to reach the free market in a couple months, Alex Speier of the Boston Globe relays.

“I made it this far. Might as well become a free agent,” Bradley mentioned.

Unfortunately for Bradley, if he does reach the free market, it appears he’ll enter it on the heels of an uninspired platform year. High- end offense hasn’t typically been a calling card for Bradley because he debuted in 2013, however the 80 wRC+ he …