Latest On Corey Seager – MLB Trade Rumors

Dodgers shortstop Corey Seager started the season on a magnificent speed, however a back issue required him out of their video game versus the Giants onAug 7, and he hasn’t played given that. Manager Dave Roberts provided an upgrade on Seager on Tuesday, stating (through Jorge Castillo of the Los Angeles Times) that the 26- year- old is in the middle of a “slow progression.” While Seager has actually had the ability to swing, run and play capture today, the Dodgers have not eliminated a stint on the hurt list for the 2- time All-Star and previous National League Rookie of the Year.

Seager was a long lasting and extremely efficient part of the club from 2016-17, however Tommy John surgical treatment restricted him to 26 video games the next season. He likewise hung around on the IL in 2015 since of hamstring problems, though Seager did appear in 134 video games. His production then was closer to great than fantastic, however Seager as soon as again appeared like among the elite shortstops in the video game this year prior to suffering this injury. Through 54 plate looks in 2020, he has actually slashed.340/.389/.600 (176 wRC+) with 3 crowning achievement.

As constantly, the Dodgers are packed with depth– they have actually had the high-end of plugging in Chris Taylor and Enrique Hernandez at except late– though they’re definitely a much better group when Seager’s offered. LA has actually won 7 straight NL West titles, however …