Latest news on the global pandemic

A health employee gathers a swab sample collection cubicle for Covid-19 screening at Smt Sucheta Kriplani Hospital, on July 26, in New Delhi,India Raj K Raj/Hindustan Times/Getty Images

India tape-recorded its greatest single-day dive of 49,931 brand-new cases of Covid-19 on Sunday, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare stated in a declaration released on Monday.

As of Monday early morning, India has actually reported an overall of 1,435,453 verified coronavirus infections, consisting of more than 485,000 active cases, the declaration stated. The overall variety of retrieved clients stands at 917,568

The nation likewise tape-recorded 708 brand-new Covid-19 associated deaths on Sunday, taking the overall death toll to 32,771, the declaration included.

More than 16.8 million samples have actually been checked throughout India since Monday, the Indian Council of Medical Research stated.

India has the third-highest variety of infection cases worldwide, after the United States and Brazil.

PM’s claim: Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Sunday that his nation’s action to the pandemic has actually defied global expectations.

“The way Indians came together to fight against coronavirus in the last few months, we have proved the world wrong,” Modi stated, while providing his month-to-month radio address to the country.

Modi declared the coronavirus healing rate was much better in India than in other nations however cautioned that the danger of the illness stayed.

“We need to remain vigilant. We have to remember that coronavirus is still as dangerous as it was in the beginning,” he included.

Read more: