Latest news, cases and deaths

Peru’s Health Ministry reported 3,616 new coronavirus cases on Sunday, bringing its nationwide total confirmed cases to 326,326.

The ministry also reported 188 new deaths from the virus. Peru’s death toll is 11,870, making it the next highest death toll in Latin America and the Caribbean, after Mexico and Brazil, in accordance with Johns Hopkins University.

Despite the steady escalation in cases, the Peruvian government is continue with it’s reopening plan that began on June 22.

Beginning Wednesday, long distance transportation will restart its operations, according to the state-run Agencia Andina news agency.

Some transportation companies are preparing their waiting and boarding areas to respect social distancing guidelines, with one company even implementing disinfecting devices for passengers and their carry-ons before boarding, Agencia Andina reported.

Peru is among the top five countries in the world with confirmed cases, and is second after Brazil in your community.