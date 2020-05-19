latest news as West Indies captain says he will not force players to tour

The International Tennis Federation (ITF) has stated it’s engaged on extra measures, together with a brand new aid fund, to assist lower-ranked professionals who’ve been left within the lurch.

The skilled tennis season was halted in early March and will stay shut till not less than July finish due to journey restrictions that quite a few nations have applied to comprise the unfold of the virus.

Earlier this month, the ITF, ATP, WTA and the governing our bodies of the 4 Grand Slams raised greater than $6 million to assist about 800 lower-ranked players, who rely solely on match winnings earn a residing.

The ITF World Tennis Tour consists of lower-rung tournaments and serves as a transition circuit between the junior and senior video games, permitting extra professionals to earn cash as nicely as enhance their rankings to qualify for the lads’s ATP Tour or the ladies’s WTA Tour.

The ITF stated its new measures will embrace a aid fund to assist tour players ranked between 501 and 700, and are not coated beneath different aid programmes. Further particulars will be introduced following its board assembly on June 2.

“We are doing everything within our power to ensure that the talented players climbing the ITF pathway receive the support they need and continue their development during these uncertain times,” ITF President David Haggerty stated in a press release late on Monday.

Eligibility for the earlier program took under consideration a participant’s rating as nicely as earlier prize cash earnings, in accordance to standards agreed by all stakeholders.

Over the previous few years, governing our bodies have tried to enhance the pay and situations for a deeper pool of worldwide players but it surely has not proved sufficient