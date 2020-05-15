latest news as all summer rugby tours are called off

Yorkshire’s gamers and employees have taken wage cuts to assist the membership handle the impression of the coronavirus pandemic.

The White Rose grew to become the primary county to furlough their gamers and cricket employees final month, whereas additionally cancelling the contracts of abroad stars Keshav Maharaj, Ravichandran Ashwin and Nicholas Pooran.

And now, with cricket at present suspended till July 1 on the earliest, the membership have taken additional steps by implementing wage reductions of as much as 20 per cent.

Yorkshire chief government Mark Arthur stated: “We don’t take choices such as these calmly, however now could be the time to take drastic steps.

“The employees and gamers have been consulted earlier this week and their response to the news has been implausible.

“Although these are unprecedented instances, as a collective we are doing the whole lot that we are able to to steer Yorkshire Cricket via these uncharted waters.

“Our focus as custodians of this great club is to ensure that we guide it through such challenges, and we acknowledge the sacrifices that are required to achieve this.”

(PA)