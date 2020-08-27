Latest key F1 technical developments at Spa

Mercedes F1 W11 flooring information 1/ 15 Photo by: Giorgio Piola Mercedes has a brand-new flooring to trial at the Belgian GP, including 3 fins ahead of the rear tire, which appear to line up to the matching holes on the flooring’s edge.

McLaren MCL34 Rear Wing information 2/ 15 Photo by: Giorgio Piola This shot of the McLaren MCL35’s rear end reveals the lower-downforce rear wing that the group will aim to release this weekend, while the rear brake duct fin which extends rather a method forward is likewise notable.

Mercedes F1 W11 Rear Wing information 3/ 15 Photo by: Giorgio Piola A lower-downforce rear wing for Mercedes, including the single pillar plan that we have actually seen released at numerous races currently this season. Also note what seems bulkier sidepod bodywork and a bigger cooling outlet at the back of the vehicle.

Red Bull Racing RB16 Rear Wing information 4/ 15 Photo by: Giorgio Piola Max Verstappen’s vehicle is established with a lower-downforce, spoon-shaped rear wing. Alex Albon will attempt something with a bit more downforce, as the group develops which alternative offers the wanted speed through the corners for the least drag on the straights.