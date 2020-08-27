Latest key F1 technical developments at Spa

Mercedes F1 W11 flooring information
Mercedes has a brand-new flooring to trial at the Belgian GP, including 3 fins ahead of the rear tire, which appear to line up to the matching holes on the flooring’s edge.
McLaren MCL34 Rear Wing information
This shot of the McLaren MCL35’s rear end reveals the lower-downforce rear wing that the group will aim to release this weekend, while the rear brake duct fin which extends rather a method forward is likewise notable.
Mercedes F1 W11 Rear Wing information
A lower-downforce rear wing for Mercedes, including the single pillar plan that we have actually seen released at numerous races currently this season. Also note what seems bulkier sidepod bodywork and a bigger cooling outlet at the back of the vehicle.
Red Bull Racing RB16 Rear Wing information
Max Verstappen’s vehicle is established with a lower-downforce, spoon-shaped rear wing. Alex Albon will attempt something with a bit more downforce, as the group develops which alternative offers the wanted speed through the corners for the least drag on the straights.
Haas VF-20 rear information
The lower-downforce rear wing that Haas has readily available to them …