Latest Google Pixel feature drop adds battery improvements, more personal safety features

Google appears to have selected a cadence for its Pixel feature drops. So each three months, the safety replace you get in your Pixel will include some new features as effectively. Pretty neat, huh?

Let’s see what’s packing this time round. First off, Adaptive Battery (on Pixel 2 and newer) will predict when your battery goes to expire and additional cut back background exercise in order that it delays that time considerably. This might be not going to make the Pixel four magically have good battery life, although, as software program can solely go up to now.

Next up, the Clock app will provide help to keep a constant sleep schedule by being all passive aggressive with you about your actions previous your bedtime. Seriously – in the event you keep up previous your bedtime, you may get a snapshot of how a lot time you spent awake and on which apps. Because clearly there wasn’t sufficient guilt tripping on this planet already. Then once more, possibly some folks really need their cellphone to behave like a nagging mother or father?

Each morning the Sunrise Alarm wakes you up with a regularly brighter display screen, and you can too select your favourite observe after all. At the opposite finish of the spectrum, you may go to sleep to calming sounds.

The Recorder app now helps you to begin, cease, and search via voice recordings with the Google Assistant, you may even save a transcript to Google Docs if you need.

The Personal Safety app is making it to all Pixel gadgets, escaping from its previous Pixel four unique standing. Car crash detection is headed to the Pixel three handsets too, though this nonetheless will not be accessible in all languages or international locations.

Safety verify is a brand new feature which schedules a check-in at a later time – good for individuals who go operating or mountain climbing alone, and even simply strolling residence at evening. If you do not reply to the scheduled check-in, the app will routinely alert your emergency contacts. If you want rapid assist or are in a harmful state of affairs, emergency sharing additionally offers these contacts your real-time location to allow them to discover you.

The Personal Safety app additionally helps opt-in disaster alerts, which can notify you about pure disasters or different public emergencies in the event you allow the perform.

All of those features are rolling out to supported Pixel gadgets as a part of the June replace, which additionally consists of the June safety patches after all. As at all times with Google rollouts, anticipate a stable few days (and even weeks) to go earlier than everybody has truly acquired the replace.

