Late Night Hosts React To Kamala Harris’ Historic Vice Presidential Bid – Deadline

Hours after Joe Biden announced that California junior Senator Kamala Harris would be his running mate for the 2020 presidential election, late night hosts lastly shared their viewpoints on the news.

The Late Show host Stephen Colbert and The Daily Show‘s Trevor Noah both kept in mind Harris’ historic election, keeping in mind that she is the very first Black female to be a vice presidential prospect for either significant political celebration.

“Congratulations to Kamala Harris she is now the first Black woman on a major party ticket, which is a great moment for her and for America,” Noah stated throughout his program.

Colbert, while acknowledging the significance of the statement, satirized how Trump may be considering the news. “Trump’s gonna have a hard time deciding how exactly to be racist about her,” Colbert stated describing Harris’ blended Black and Southeast Asian heritage. He quipped that the existing president would ask to see “both of her birth certificates,” riffing off of Trump’s needs to see Barack Obama’s files.

During his Tonight Show opening monologue, Jimmy Fallon likewise went over the news. Also keeping in mind Harris’ historic election, Fallon went over the vice presidential prospect’s background. He kept in mind that she’s a kids of immigrants, matured in California and went to Howard University.

"It's an