Late country star Charlie Daniels honored by new Tennessee Senate resolution

The resolution checks out, “We celebrate the life of Charlie Daniels, even as we mourn his passing, and reflect fondly upon his impeccable character and indelible legacy as one of the greatest and most enduring country music artists of his generation.”

“We express our sympathy and offer our condolences to the family of Mr. Daniels,” it continues.

Daniels passed away on July 6 at the age of 83 of a hemorrhagic stroke at Summit Medical Center inNashville He belonged to the Grand Ole Opry and was inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame and the Musicians Hall of Fame.

He was best understood for his beast 1979 hit “The Devil Went Down to Georgia” It wasNo 1 on the country charts in 1979 andNo 3 on the pop charts.

Daniels likewise won a Dove Award for gospel albums and a desirable Grammy Award for finest country singing efficiency by a duo or group.

In addition to his music, Daniels was a significant supporter for …