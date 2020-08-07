Latam calls grow louder to delay regional bank vote, in setback for Trump pick By Reuters





By Cassandra Garrison and Anthony Esposito

BUENOS AIRES/MEXICO CITY (Reuters) – Support grew in Latin America on Friday for a move to delay the election of a new president for the region’s leading development finance lender, a potential setback for U.S. President Donald Trump’s divisive pick to lead the institution.

The U.S. candidate, Mauricio Claver-Carone, a Trump adviser known for his hard-line stance on Venezuela and Cuba, is the current favorite to win the top spot at the Inter-American Development Bank (IDB), which is set to hold a vote on the matter next month.

Claver-Carone would become the first person from outside Latin America to lead the Washington-based bank, a smaller cousin of the International Monetary Fund that has been led by Latin Americans since its founding in 1959.

But calls from within the region for a different approach have been growing.

Mexico’s finance ministry said on Friday that the vote should be postponed “until the conditions were right,” echoing a similar call on Thursday from Chile.

Argentina’s Senate foreign affairs committee said in a statement on Friday that it unanimously supported having a Latin American candidate run the bank.

Its government has yet to announce its position, but a spokesman hinted that…