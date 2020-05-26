Latam Airlines, South America’s largest carrier, seeks bankruptcy protection amid coronavirus pandemic

SEE IT: QATAR AIRWAYS CABIN CREW TO WEAR FULL PPE OUTFITS ON FLIGHTS

Passenger and cargo flights will proceed to function throughout the reorganization, and workers will nonetheless be paid, the Santiago, Chile-based airline stated. Travelers with current tickets and vouchers can nonetheless use them.

Chief Executive Roberto Alvo stated Latam was worthwhile earlier than the pandemic introduced a lot of the world’s flights to a halt, however is now dealing with a “collapse in global demand.”

“We are looking ahead to a post-COVID-19 future and are focused on transforming our group to adapt to a new and evolving way of flying, with the health and safety of our passengers and employees being paramount,” he stated in a press release saying the bankruptcy submitting.

Latam Airlines stated that it and a number of other of its affiliated firms launched the Chapter 11 reorganization effort within the United States in a bid to cut back its debt and discover new financing sources.

Air journey has plunged to a fraction of the degrees it was simply months in the past because the virus unfold from China to international locations across the globe, prompting rising alarm within the aviation business. The International Air Transport Association final month predicted that airways’ income from hauling passengers would drop $314 billion this yr, that means they may usher in lower than half of what they did in 2019.

Latam’s transfer comes little greater than two weeks after one other main Latin American airline, Avianca Holdings, filed for bankruptcy protection in New York. Australia’s second-largest provider, Virgin Australia, sought bankruptcy in its house market final month.

Latam’s bankruptcy submitting consists of guardian firm Latam Airlines Group S.A. and its affiliated airways in Colombia, Peru and Ecuador, in addition to its companies within the U.S.

The firm will not be together with its associates in Argentina, Brazil and Paraguay within the turnaround effort. It says it’s speaking with the Brazilian authorities about learn how to proceed with its operations there.

Latam is South America’s largest provider by passenger site visitors. It operated greater than 1,300 flights a day and transported 74 million passengers final yr.

The airline had greater than 340 planes in its fleet and almost 42,000 workers on its payroll, in keeping with its newer annual report. It reported a revenue of $190 million in 2019.

It stated the reorganization effort has the help of two distinguished shareholders — the Cueto household in Chile and Brazil’s Amaro household — in addition to Qatar Airways, which owns 10 % of the corporate.

Those three shareholders have agreed to supply as much as $900 million in financing as Latam makes its means by means of the bankruptcy course of. It presently has $1.three billion readily available, it stated.

Latam reached a deal to promote a 20 % stake to Delta Air Lines for $1.9 billion final yr. Its announcement Tuesday made no point out of the Atlanta-based airline.

Delta CEO Ed Bastian expressed confidence in Latam’s administration in an emailed assertion responding to questions.

“Airlines globally have been devastated by the COVID-19 pandemic, for which no marketing strategy might have adequately ready. We stay firmly dedicated to our partnership with LATAM and imagine that it’ll efficiently emerge a stronger airline and Delta associate for the long run,” Bastian stated.

He didn’t say whether or not Delta would possibly present additional monetary help, and the corporate declined to remark additional.