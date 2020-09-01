Lasuney IPX7 Waterproof Bluetooth Earbuds, True Wireless Earbuds, 35H Cyclic Playtime TWS Headphones with Charging Case and mic for iPhone Android, in-Ear Stereo Earphones Headset for Sport



NOTE:

Please removed the plastic films cover on the charging points of the earbuds and get them fully recharged before first use.

Why Choose LASUNEY True Wireless Earbuds?

1.You can easily switch between single and binaural model and enjoy one-click manipulation.

2.Light weight, easy to carry, you can use it anytime anywhere, just enjoy your life.

3.Convenient connection and one-button control give you convenient and comfortable using experience.

How to Use Control Button?

Previous Song: Long press L Control Button 2s

Next Song: Long press R Control Button 2s

Play / Pause: Short press Control Button

Pick up / Hang up phone call: Short press Control Button

Decline Incoming call: Long press Control Button 2s

Activate / Disable Siri: Double-press the Control Button

Package Contents:

1x LASUNEY Wireless Earbuds

1x Earbud Charging Case

1x USB-C Charging Cable

1x User Manual

1 x Warranty Card

Notes:

If you receive a defective product or have any questions during use, please feel free to contact us.

When the two earphones can’t pair with each other or can’t connect to your device, How To Reset?

1.Forget the T12 on your devices’ BT list.

2.Make sure the earbuds are power off status, long press right/left earbuds for 15 seconds until orange and white lights are flashing for 1 second and power off automatically.

3.Power on earbuds again, after 2 seconds double press control button of both earbuds and they will pair with each other. After pairing, both LED light will be Orange and White lights flicker alternately.

4.Please take out the earbuds from the charging case, and select “T12” on your devices’ BT list. Then they will connect automatically.

[USB-C FAST CHARGE AND CONTINUOUS PLAYTIME] After fully charged, LASUNEY True Wireless Earbuds can be used continuously for 3 hours at a time. Surprisingly, with USB-C fast charging design, the mini portable charging case can be fully recharged within a short time and recharge the earbuds for 5 times. The size of charging case just likes a car key and very light. Built for your convenience to carry the earbuds around and charge them anywhere.

[NEWEST BLUETOOTH 5.0 TECHNOLOGY] LASUNEY Wireless Bluetooth Earbuds adopt the most advanced Bluetooth 5.0 technology, supporting HSP, HFP, A2DP, AVRCP. Provides in-call stereo sound and fast, stable transmission. You just need to take the earbuds out from the charging case and connect to “T12” on your device. They will connect to the last connected device automatically after first used.

[HIGH FIDELITY SOUND] LASUNEY True Wireless Earbuds with 13mm vibrating diaphragm and HD rendering technology produce incredible sound quality with crystal crisp treble. Enjoy your music everywhere even in a loud environment.

[ONE-CLICK MANIPULATION AND COMFORTABLE WEARING] After connected, you can control your music and accept or reject calls with just one button, really wireless. With ergonomic design, own incredible comfort and seamless sound that sits effortlessly in your ears. Let you immerse yourself in the music.