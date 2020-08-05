LastPass can now proactively tell you if your passwords have been compromised — for a price

Password management service LastPass can now proactively tell you if your logins have been compromised in information breaches– however just if you’re a paid LastPass customer. The tool comes as part of a brand-new security control panel created to offer you a much better understanding of the strength of all of your passwords.

The brand-new “dark web monitoring” tool actively checks your logins versus Enzoic’s database (formerly Password Ping, who LastPass began partnering with in 2017). If the tracking tool discovers among your logins in the database, LastPass will inform you in the brand-new security control panel and by sending out you an e-mail. That alert will reveal you which website was breached and will connect out to that site so you can modification your password.

The brand-new security dashboard, on the other hand, will be offered for complimentary and paid LastPass users, and it can tell you which of your passwords are weak, recycled, or otherwise at-risk. The upgraded control panel fills in the Security Challenge, a tool that likewise suggested which passwords you need to alter (consisting of those that had been compromised as reported by Enzoic’s database), however needed you to run it by hand each time you wished to examine. LastPass states the …