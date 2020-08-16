Last two laps of quali run are “what we get paid to do”

Having drawn 28 th in the running order for today’s certifying session, Andretti shrugged aside the drawback of running when the sun was at its zenith, and provided 4 laps of 232.177 miles per hour, 231.559, 230.968 and 230.705 to provide a four-lap average of 231.351 miles per hour. That sufficed to beat colleague Ryan Hunter-Reay by 0.021 miles per hour and claim leading area.

“I think the first lap is always what Honda is going to bring, whatever we can do when the tires are new,” statedAndretti “The last two laps, it’s what we get paid to do.

“We were all over the tools. We were a bit neutral in the last two laps. I think there’s speed in that if we can fix the balance, slide a little bit less the last two laps. Might be some speed in that as well.

“Hopefully we can make the right move when it counts.”

Asked if he was amazed at Honda’s supremacy in certifying, with simply one Chevrolet appearing in the leading lots, the Andretti Harding Steinbrenner Racing # 98 motorist responded: “I do not believe ‘amazed’ is the word. I’m amazed. Shows the effort they have actually been doing.

“It’s a lot of credit to them actually due to the fact that horse power suggests a lot around this location. That’s constantly the very first difficulty of … I desire to state May, however of August … is having speed. From there it has to do with making yourself comfy and whatever …