It has been several days since the struggle against the Turkish occupation regime entered the stage of nerve struggle, where it is very important whose nerves will take place first, wrote Arthur Ghazinyan, a member of the “Hayastan” parliamentary faction, on his Facebook page.

“Yesterday’s strong march of the opposition provided a restless, stormy night for the traitor of the homeland. And if we take into account the fact that the voices of tens of thousands of Armenians shouting “Nicole murderer” or “Nicole traitor” reached Moscow, we can confidently say that last night in the government summer house was unprecedented “happy”.



In parallel with the traitor’s visit to Moscow, unnatural behavior of the “red hats” of the police was observed this morning. They furiously attacked cars with Armenian tricolor and illegally detained drivers who did not break the law.



In fact, it can be stated that the Nicols lost the battle of the nerves.