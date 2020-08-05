Last-minute video leak spoils entire Samsung Unpacked lineup

Samsung’s entire reported gadget lineup for today’s upcoming Unpacked occasion has actually been ruined by a series of videos from leaker EvanBlass Most intriguing is the hands-on footage of Samsung’s unannounced Galaxy Z Fold 2 collapsible (most previous leakages have actually just been press renders), however the videos likewise consist of footage of the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra, the Galaxy Tab S7 tablet, the Galaxy Buds true wireless earbuds, and the Galaxy Watch 3 smartwatch.

The large amount of leakages that have actually preceeded today’s occasion mean we currently had a great concept of what to get out of the 5 gadgets, however in many cases this is the very first time we have actually seen them beyond completely made up press renders. For the Galaxy Z Fold 2 that suggests seeing how its 2 display screens look with their hole-punch notches, in addition to its external display screen which appears considerably larger than the initial Fold’s.

Earlier today, Blass likewise exposed that the hinge of the collapsible will come in a variety of different colors, consisting of silver, gold, red, and blue.

One of the videos likewise reveals us a rundown of the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra’s significant functions, much of which have actually been formerly reported. These consist of utilizing the phone to play a video game over xCloud utilizing an external controller (information of this performance initially emerged last month), as …