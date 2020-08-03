Last-minute Google Pixel 4a leak leaves little to reveal at today’s launch

The Google Pixel 4a is formally hours far from launch and, as we have actually come to anticipate nowadays, has actually rather completely dripped by this point. Still, that hasn’t stopped a brand-new raft of official-looking renders, specifications and rates information spilling out in these last minutes.

Google’s upcoming mid-range handset (and follower to the favored Pixel 3a) has actually been fiercely expected for months, however a couple of days ago we got confirmation from Google that it would be landing August 3 , although no precise time was discussed.

And over the weekend, a fresh set of leakages have actually landed in the type of renders, requirements, and United States rates from leaker Ishan Agarwal, all of which basically verify the previous gush of exposed information we have actually seen.

Full Google Pixel 4a Specifications in this thread thanks to @samsungbloat! -6+128 GB, $349 in the United States-Snapdragon 730 G-Pixel 4a 5G with Pixel 5 fall launch, $499 -5.81″ Punch- hole FHD+ HDR 19.5:9 OLED Display, AOD & & Now Playing-144 x694 x8.2 mm, 143 g-3140 mAH Battery #Pixel4a pic.twitter.com/qkcwlznJQLAugust 1, 2020

As the tweet states, the Pixel 4a is anticipated to expense $349 in the United States (about ₤270/ AU$490). The brand-new leakages likewise recommend the Pixel 4a 5G will launch towards completion of the year (getting here together with the Pixel 5 flagship) and will be priced at $499 (around ₤380/ AU$700).

The specifications detailed in the tweet consist of the 6GB RAM, 128 GB storage setup we were expecting, in addition to the Qualcomm Snapdragon 730 G chipset, 5.81- inch FHD+ …