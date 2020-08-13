Last decade was Earth’s hottest on record, exposing grim reality of climate change

Last year saw ravaging wildfires burn through Australia; big areas consisting of Europe, Japan, Pakistan, and India experienced lethal heat waves ; practically 100 hurricanes produced havoc; glaciers and sea ice continued to melt at distressing levels; and dry spell and floods ruined important crops and facilities.

Among the crucial findings of the State of the Climate in 2019 , released by the American Meteorological Society, was that 2019 was amongst the hottest years on record, that greenhouse gases in the Earth’s environment are at their greatest tape-recorded levels and this decade is the hottest considering that records started in the mid-1800 s.

“Each decade since 1980 has been successively warmer than the preceding decade, with the most recent (2010-1019) being around 0.2°C warmer than the previous (2000-2009),” the report stated. “As a primary driver for our changing climate, the abundance of many long-lived greenhouse gases continues to increase.”

The 6 hottest years on record have all happened in the previous 6 years, considering that 2014.

2019 was amongst the 3 hottest years considering that records started in the mid-1800 s. Only 2016, and for some datasets 2015, were warmer than 2019.

Average sea surface area temperature levels in 2019 was the 2nd greatest on record, gone beyond just by2016

. Sea levels increased to a brand-new record high for the 8th successive year.

Surface air temperature levels for the Arctic were the 2nd greatest in 120 years of records, tracking just2016 In the Antarctic, 2019 was the 2nd hottest …

