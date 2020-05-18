Last Dance quiz: How much do you now know about Michael Jordan? | NBA News

With all 10 episodes of The Last Dance now readily available, how much have you found out about Michael Jordan throughout the collection? Test your MJ understanding with our test.

Six NBA champion, 6 Finals MVPs, 5 NBA Finals MVPs, an Olympic gold medal, 14 All-Star choices as well as 10 single-season racking up titles – there isn’t much that Michael Jordan really did not complete in his famous NBA occupation.

The Last Dance, a 10- component Netflix collection readily available by means of your Sky Q, has actually informed the tale of Jordan’s occupation as well as his crucial duty in the 1990 s Chicago Bulls empire in which group rattled 6 NBA titles in 8 periods.

















5:16



Relive Michael Jordan’s finest plays from his last routine period with the Chicago Bulls



The collection has actually allowed older NBA followers to enjoy Jordan’s finest efficiencies as well as more youthful followers to uncover even more about the gamer Kobe Bryant stated contributed in his championship-laden NBA trip.

How much have you remembered or found out throughout the 10 episodes of The Last Dance? It’s time to place your MJ understanding to the examination.

Play our Michael Jordan test now.

Watch The Last Dance, a 10- component docudrama collection on Michael Jordan as well as the 1997-98 Chicago Bulls on Netflix by means of your Sky Q box – episodes 1-10 readily available now

Want to watch even more of the NBA but don’t have Sky Sports? Get the Sky Sports Action and Arena pack, click here