Kelvin Rees has a long-held strategy to transfer to Spain, and 2020 was to have actually been the year it took place. A four-year deadlock– which he credited to a slow market after the Brexit referendum– lastly ended in the sale of his house in south-west England inJanuary By February, he and his spouse Pamela were house-hunting in Andaluc ía.

When Spain entered into lockdown to assist stop the spread of coronavirus, the couple remained in Salobre ña, nearGranada Shortly after lockdown raised, they finished on a four-bedroom vacation home close-by for“over €1m” Just what their residency status will be when they in fact relocate, nevertheless, is uncertain.

With less than 5 months up until the end of the Brexit shift duration on December 31, the Reeses are not the just Britons stressing over the residency procedure– which, even at this late phase, goes through alter in EU nations.

At least the couple has actually gotten a long-term address; a lot more purchasers, postponed by coronavirus travel constraints, are only simply going out to France and Spain now to look for homes. So will they have time?

While they are open once again now, the workplaces handling Spanish residency applications were closed for a number of weeks throughout lockdown and the procedure ground to a stop. “Between Brexit and coronavirus, it’s an outright …