Lascoota Scooters for Kids 8 Years and up – Quick-Release Folding System – Dual Suspension System + Scooter Shoulder Strap 7.9″ Big Wheels Great Scooters for Adults and Teens



Price: $66.99

(as of Jul 30,2020 15:23:13 UTC – Details)





NO ASSEMBLY NEEDED: We know how most people dread waiting, so we made the assembly of this scooter a real breeze for everyone. Few seconds and you are ready to go!

FOLDING MOBILITY, EASY TO TRANSPORT: This scooter was designed with a push up folding mechanism, making it easy and secure for you to fold & unfold it in a few seconds without the requirement of any tool. It is also made to be convenient to store and portable to carry around with its carry strap.

AN EFFORTLESS RIDE: The high-quality wear-resistant PU wheels provide essential shock absorption mechanism that will give you a smooth experience, making it suitable for many kinds of pavement.

A SCOOTER YOU WILL NEVER OUTGROW: There is no need for you to constantly buy new scooters as you age. The handlebar is adjustable for a wide range of ages, perfect for teens and adults. The handlebar has 4 adjustable height options (35/37/39 inch). We also worked hard to design and hand-craft these scooters to match your ride to your style. It is available in 6 fashionable and stylish designs to fit everyone’s style.