Las Vegas Raiders owner Mark Davis is ‘uncertain’ there will be a 2020 NFL season

Las Vegas Raiders owner Mark Davis is considering banning spectators during the team’s inaugural campaign in Nevada due to the coronavirus pandemic, which he fears could prevent the 2020 NFL season entirely.

NFL teams are expected to follow local government guidelines when deciding whether to open stadiums or offer fans refunds this year.

‘My mindset today is no fans [should attend games],’ Davis told ESPN. ‘I don’t even know if it’s safe to play. “Uncertainty” is the word.’

The Raiders have already sold all of their 2020 tickets at Allegiant Stadium (pictured), their new $1.9 billion, 65,000-seat dome near the Las Vegas Strip

According to Davis, who inherited the franchise from his football pioneer father, Al Davis, NFL team owners have three options: Proceeding as planned, with camps opening this week; delaying the start of the season and/or reducing the schedule to 12 games; and canceling the season entirely.

‘Everything is up in the air with the [COVID-19] virus and how it will affect our league and season,’ Davis said.

And Davis isn’t being flippant.

Davis stressed that he wants all fans to be allowed at Allegiant Stadium or he does not think anyone – even himself – should be able to attend. ‘The only thing I’m essential for is after the game, yelling at [head coach Jon Gruden (pictured),’ he joked. ‘I can do that over the phone’

Davis had hoped to be able to put up plexiglass so that team fans could be close to the action without putting players at risk, but he told ESPN that idea was ‘shot down.’ Ultimately 31 owners voted to tarp off the first eight rows in each stadium with various advertisements. Davis was the only dissenting vote.

‘That’s the Black Hole,’ Davis said, referring to the end zone section where the most fervent Raiders fans sit for games. ‘It’s the people that want to be in the front row. Boisterous fans … now I’ve got to tell 8,000 people that helped build this thing that they can’t come to a game? I don’t have 8,000 seats to move them to. We’re sold out.

‘The optics are terrible: advertising on top of seats belonging to people you’re telling they can’t come to the game. I’d rather have everybody pissed at me than just one person. I’ve got to make it up to them, and I will. This is all about safety and equity.’

‘The only thing I’m essential for is after the game, yelling at [head coach Jon Gruden,’ he joked. ‘I can do that over the phone.’