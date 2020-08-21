Las Vegas Raiders drafted Henry Ruggs to replace Antonio Brown

TUSCALOOSA, AL – SEPTEMBER 21: Henry Ruggs III # 11 of the Alabama Crimson Tide runs for a goal after capturing a pass throughout a video game versus the Southern Mississippi Golden Eagles at Bryant-Denny Stadium on September 21, 2019 in Tuscaloosa,Alabama Alabama beat Southern Miss 49-7. (Photo by Joe Robbins/Getty Images)

Henry Ruggs is expected to substituteAntonio Brown

Jon Gruden and the Las Vegas Raiders understood they required to provide Derek Carr more weapons at pass receiver, and they assisted their having a hard time quarterback by preparing Henry Ruggs III in the preliminary of the 2020 NFL Draft and Bryan Edwards in the 3rd round. Even though Ruggs is a novice, Gruden is considering him for a crucial function in Vegas’ offense.

Per Bleacher Report’s Matt Miller, a Raiders source believes that the previous Alabama speed satanic force, who is set up to start in the slot for Vegas, will take control of the function left by Antonio Brown after the All-Pro’s habits made him a one-way ticket out of the NFL.

Per @nfldraftscout a Raiders source believes Henry Ruggs is going to take control of the exact same function that Antonio Brown was expected to fill prior to he … was cut — Mike Luciano (@The RealLuc3) August 21, 2020

Henry Ruggs has the surge to …