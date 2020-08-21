Las Vegas Raiders drafted Henry Ruggs to replace Antonio Brown

Joe Burrow got dealt with by some water containers at Bengals practice
Henry Ruggs is expected to substituteAntonio Brown
Jon Gruden and the Las Vegas Raiders understood they required to provide Derek Carr more weapons at pass receiver, and they assisted their having a hard time quarterback by preparing Henry Ruggs III in the preliminary of the 2020 NFL Draft and Bryan Edwards in the 3rd round. Even though Ruggs is a novice, Gruden is considering him for a crucial function in Vegas’ offense.
Per Bleacher Report’s Matt Miller, a Raiders source believes that the previous Alabama speed satanic force, who is set up to start in the slot for Vegas, will take control of the function left by Antonio Brown after the All-Pro’s habits made him a one-way ticket out of the NFL.