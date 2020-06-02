Las Vegas Police Officer Is On Life Support After Being Shot In The Back Of The Head

A police officer from Las Vegas, Nevada is at present on life help after being shot at the back of the pinnacle throughout riots on Monday evening.

A source told 8 News Now that the officer was in a bodily battle with a suspect when somebody walked up behind him and shot him within the head. The gunman was instantly arrested and brought into custody at round 2:00 a.m.

#DEVELOPING: We are working to get extra data. Again, Metro sources inform us an officer was shot within the head close to Circus Circus. There are plenty of transferring elements & @LVMPD may be very busy. Stay with @8NewsNow for the newest updates. Here are extra pics from @UMCSN. #8NN pic.twitter.com/W1wWtQXB1N — Orko Manna (@orko_manna) June 2, 2020

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department Sheriff Joe Lombardo mentioned that in a second taking pictures, officers have been making an attempt to guard the federal constructing from rioters when a person with “multiple firearms who appeared to be wearing body armor” reached for a gun. He was instantly shot by officers and pronounced useless on the scene.

“This is a sad night for the [local police] family and a tragic night for our community,” Lombardo mentioned, according to CBS News. “With these protests, which are leading to riots, one tragedy is only leading to another… What has occurred is utterly unacceptable. I hope the community sees it that way, too.”

These incidents occurred as riots continued to escalate over the loss of life of George Floyd, who died in police custody per week in the past in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Police officers in Las Vegas mentioned {that a} whole of 338 folks had been arrested within the first three days of the demonstrations, and that quantity is predicted to solely go up within the coming days.

These tragic incidents in Las Vegas present simply how harmful issues have change into for America’s cops. The mainstream media has glorified the riots in opposition to them to the purpose the place crazed protesters truly suppose taking pictures cops is appropriate, and even heroic.

Please hold the injured Las Vegas police officer in your ideas and prayers as he continues to battle for his life.

This piece was written by PoliZette Staff on June 2, 2020. It initially appeared in LifeZette and is utilized by permission.

Read extra at LifeZette:

Charlotte Police Department reveals 70% of rioters they’ve arrested are ‘instigators’ from out of state

Obama breaks his silence on George Floyd’s loss of life: ‘Bigotry’ is ‘painfully, maddeningly normal’ in USA

Chilling footage exhibits Portland mob beat up unconscious man: ‘Black lives matter, f*ggot’