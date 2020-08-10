Las Vegas officials shut down Mrs. Nevada beauty pageant for violating health and safety guidelines

The Las Vegas Review Journal reported that there were an approximated 200 individuals in the audience while the state of Nevada has actually restricted the variety of individuals able to collect in either public or personal settings to 50 or less and everybody need to be using face masks.

After the authorities separated the occasion, the pageant had the ability to continue sans an audience.

The City of Las Vegas validated the news on Twitter and to Fox News in the exact same declaration.

“The city and @LVMPD found that the Ahern Hotel is in violation of the governor’s safety directives by attempting to hold the Mrs. Nevada pageant with spectators. Business Licensing accompanied by Metro Police did visit the property tonight and the event was stopped,” the declaration checked out.

“Earlier in the weekend, we attempted to notify the Ahern Hotel that the pageant would violate the governor’s directives, but our licensing officer was escorted off property by hotel security. We will have additional information tomorrow.”

As of Monday, there are over 56 K validated cases of coronavirus in Las Vegas and over 950 deaths.