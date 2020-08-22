Larvinhom Weighted Blanket for Adults 60”x80” 20lbs (for 170lbs-230lbs) Queen Size Heavy Blanket with Glass Beads Breathable 100% Cotton（Dark Grey）



WHY YOU NEED A Larvinhom WEIGHTED BLANKET?

Owners have Described Them as “a Warm Hug” and “Like Having Someone Sleeping Next To You”. With this blanket, not only can you get enough rest while you sleep- whether you’re planning a lazy weekend at home, taking a nap after a long day, or just relaxing. Larvinhom weighted blanket is your sure choice. Weighted blankets are generally chosen from 7% to 12% of the body weight

Excellent Sewing Technique & Natural environmental protection material

Larvinhom weighted blankets are designed by an advanced technology that spread the beads to distribute evenly that makes your body comfortable while you fall asleep.

100% pure cotton fabric and filled with odorless, hypo-allergenic beads. Natural material and good for our skin and body which is great for you.

Instructions

1. Do not allow pets to bite or scratch blankets. Do not allow sharp objects to pierce the blanket.

2. Weighted blankets should not cross the shoulders and should not cover the head.

3. Hand wash as much as possible during washing. Machine washing is not recommended. For easy cleaning and extended service life.

SLEEP ASSISTANCE:Weighted blankets mold to your body like a warm hug. By premium cotton fabric offering the gentle sense with excellent filling technique offers better temperature control supporting us relax naturally and sleep better.

Choose Right Weights and Size: Weighted blankets are engineered to 7-12% of your body weight to ease help you fall asleep faster.It measures 60 x 80 inches, perfect size to hug you back throughout the night.

PREMIUM MATERIAL – The Larvinhom weighted blanket is made of 100% breathable natural cotton, which would make it cooler and more durable than normal blanket. The filling is environmental polyester padding and Hypo-allergenic Glass Beads.

100% SATISFACTION GUARANTEED – We are confident and pride in providing a pleasant shopping experience. For any reason you’re unsatisfied with your purchase, we offer a full refund— no questions asked!

WARNING – Some people are not recommended to use the weighted blanket. Please do not use it for children under 3 years old. Old people should ensure that they can open the weighted blanket independently.