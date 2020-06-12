Lars road open only for trucks – Panorama

Roads are open in the territory of Armenia as of June 12 at 19.00, the ministry of emergency situations reported. According to the information given by the ministry of internal affairs of Georgia because of the state of emergency, Stepantsminda-Larsi highway is open only for trucks.
Meanwhile, Armenia’s ministry of foreign affairs reminds that the restriction on the air and land communication between Armenia and Georgia remains in place. The regular cargo transportation isn’t interrupted.
Տեքստում սխալ կամ վրիպակ նկատելու դեպքում, ուղարկեք խմբագրին հաղորդագրություն` նշելով տվյալ սխալը, այնուհետև սեղմելով Ctrl-Enter: