The Stepantsminda-Lars highway is already open to cars, but remains closed to trucks. The Ministry of Emergency Situations informs about that, presenting information about the RA highways.

“The roads in the territory of the Republic of Armenia are passable.

Due to the damage to the bridge in the Lusagyugh-Yeraskhahun section of the M3 highway, the traffic on the road is carried out in one lane with two-way traffic.

It is foggy in Goris, Syunik region.

According to the Emergency Situations Department of the Ministry of Emergency Situations of the Russian Federation, the Stepantsminda-Lars highway is open to cars and closed trucks. “There are about 110 trucks on the Russian side,” the statement said.