The Ministry of Emergency Situations informs that the roads in the territory of the Republic of Armenia are passable.

Due to the damage to the bridge in the Lusagyugh-Yeraskhahun section of the M3 highway, the traffic on the road is carried out in one lane with two-way traffic.



About Lars:

According to the Emergency Situations Department of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Georgia, the Stepantsminda-Lars highway is open to all types of vehicles, according to the North Ossetian Crisis Management Center.