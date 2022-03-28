According to the information received from the Emergency Situations Department of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Georgia and the Crisis Management Center of North Ossetia of the Ministry of Emergency Situations of the Russian Federation, the Stepantsminda-Lars highway is closed. There are about 100 trucks on the Russian side.
Drivers are advised to drive exclusively with winter tires.
If you notice an error in the text, send a message to the editor stating the error, then pressing Ctrl-Enter.