According to the information received from the Emergency Situations Department of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Georgia and the North Ossetia Crisis Management Center of the Russian Ministry of Emergency Situations, the Stepantsminda-Lars highway is closed for all types of vehicles. There are about 375 trucks on the Russian side.
Drivers are advised to drive exclusively with winter tires.
If you notice an error in the text, send a message to the editor stating the error, then pressing Ctrl-Enter.