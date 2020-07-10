Larry Kudlow: White House economic adviser says going back to school is ‘not that hard’

“Just go back to school, we can do that,” Kudlow told reporters on Friday. “And you know, you can social distance, you can get your temperature taken, you can be tested, you can have distancing — come on, it’s not that hard.”

Kudlow’s comments seemed to run counter to President Donald Trump’s dissatisfaction with the usa Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines on reopening schools, which the President slammed on Wednesday as “very tough and expensive.” Trump also threatened to take off federal funding for schools if they do not open in the fall, the latest stress for schools already reeling from the coronavirus pandemic.

While the CDC has released guidance to schools on how to safely bring children back into the class room, the administration has said most of the decision making will soon be left up to local districts — suggesting you will have a piecemeal approach to how kids across the nation will be educated in the fall. Congress has up to now passed about $30 billion in aid for schools to cope with coronavirus — about $13 billion that went to K-12 institutions. But educators say billions more will be needed to pay for things such as masks, cleaning supplies, handwashing stations and perchance more staff to conduct temperature checks, and Congress is still trillions of dollars apart on yet another stimulus package to respond to the pandemic.

Adding to the concern over funding is Trump’s threat to limit federal support for schools that don’t reopen over Covid-19 fears.

CNN’s Tami Luhby contributed to this report.

