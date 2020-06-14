Larry Kudlow says people attending Trump rally should ‘probably’ wear face masks

Asked by Tapper if Kudlow’s guidance likewise applied to people attending Trump’s rally about Saturday, Kudlow replied: “Well, OK. Probably so.”

CNN reported about Saturday that will people attending the interior rally inside Tulsa, Oklahoma, have to agree not to sue Trump’s reelection campaign if they agreement coronavirus. By registering for your event, rallygoers must pay a disclaimer that will states these people acknowledge the particular “inherent risk of exposure to COVID-19 exists in any public place where people are present.”

“By attending the Rally, you and any guests voluntarily assume all risks related to exposure to COVID-19 and agree not to hold Donald J. Trump for President, Inc.; BOK Center; ASM Global; or any of their affiliates, directors, officers, employees, agents, contractors, or volunteers liable for any illness or injury,” the please note reads.