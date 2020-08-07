White House chief economic adviser Larry Kudlow tells CNN’s Poppy Harlow that he has consistently maintained that the coronavirus pandemic is a “huge problem” after she presents him with his quotes from earlier in the year that seem to downplay the severity of the situation.
#CNN #News
Larry Kudlow: As numbers deteriorated, I've changed my mind
White House chief economic adviser Larry Kudlow tells CNN’s Poppy Harlow that he has consistently maintained that the coronavirus pandemic is a “huge problem” after she presents him with his quotes from earlier in the year that seem to downplay the severity of the situation.