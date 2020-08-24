Larry King’s two children die ‘within weeks’ of each other – Armenian News

Longtime talk program host Larry King stated Saturday that two of his children have actually passed away within approximately 3 weeks of each other, CNN reports.

His kid Andy King, 65, suddenly died of a cardiovascular disease in late July, while his child Chaia King, 52, passed away previously today “only a short time after having been diagnosed with lung cancer,” King composed on Facebook.

“Both of them were good and kind souls and they will be greatly missed,” he composed.

“Losing them feels so out of order. No parent should have to bury a child,” King stated. “My family and I thank you for your outpouring of kind sentiments and well wishes. In this moment, we need a little time and privacy to heal. I thank you for respecting that.”

Both children were from King’s 1961 marital relationship toAlene Atkins The couple separated and remarried in 1967, prior to separating once again in 1971. King and Chaia co- authored a children’s book entitled “Daddy Day, Daughter Day” in 1997, stating their experiences with the divorce.