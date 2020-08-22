Larry King’s Son & Daughter Die Within 3 Weeks Of Each Other

This is so, so terrible.

Losing one kid in a life time is inconceivable, however to lose 2 within weeks of each other?! This is the existing truth for Larry King, who lost his son Andy and daughter Chaia within simply 3 weeks of each other on July 28 and August 19, respectively.

One of King’s grandchildren, Jillian, consulted with DailyMail.com about the double disaster, discussing that the 86-year-old was not able to take a trip from Los Angeles due to the pandemic, and needed to view his son be buried in Florida by means of video:

“Everyone’s feeling pretty bad and broken. Larry is really hurt and upset. He was very sick last year. His kids were all taking very close care of him. He’s upset that he’s lost them now.”

Jillian explained the shock she felt when she heard the news of her dad’s unexpected death, which followed the death of her father-in-law the exact same month: